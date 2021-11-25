DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $5.30 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00008990 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $334.64 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.98 or 0.07619722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.64 or 0.99415925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

