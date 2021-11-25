DATx (DATX) One Day Volume Tops $800,709.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. DATx has a total market cap of $524,994.05 and approximately $800,709.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00090107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012331 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.