DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

