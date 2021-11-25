DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0640 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 240.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $208.88 million and $47.32 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,238,722 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

