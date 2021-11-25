DecentBet (DBET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $848.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $518,044.93 and approximately $848.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089558 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

