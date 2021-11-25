Decentraland Trading Up 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00008763 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $9.38 billion and $9.15 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00241590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,986,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,621,735 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

