DeFi Yield Protocol Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and $1.54 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,467,403 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

