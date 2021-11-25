DeFiner 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $233,444.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $233,444.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiner has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

About DeFiner

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.