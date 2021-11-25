DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $687.32 on Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07579465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.43 or 1.00096469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

