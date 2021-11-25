Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.88 ($0.06), with a volume of 15,174 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £26.15 million and a P/E ratio of -48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.82.

About Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.