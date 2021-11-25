Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €158.39 ($179.99).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €118.30 ($134.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €94.50 ($107.39) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion and a PE ratio of -13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is €114.42 and its 200 day moving average is €116.54.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.