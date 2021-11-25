Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.43.
DELL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
NYSE:DELL opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
