Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.43.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:DELL opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

