Delphy Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $122,228.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00240202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00088506 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.