Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,759 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Desktop Metal worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,133 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 81.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 837,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 96.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 900,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 371.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 817,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of DM stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

