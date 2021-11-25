Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $0.96. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 63,257 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

About Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

