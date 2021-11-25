Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.38. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 26,505 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.45.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

