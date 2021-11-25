Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Digimarc worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.