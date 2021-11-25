Digitalcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $816.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $417,036.17 and $816.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,630.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.07 or 0.07647090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.00374318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.78 or 0.01047666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00085286 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.21 or 0.00416816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00484773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,045,443 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

