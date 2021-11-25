Digitex Futures Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00239530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088503 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

