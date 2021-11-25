Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00241253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

