Dimecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $661.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $661.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00259259 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

