Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.09. 1,634 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.