Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.37

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and traded as high as $69.76. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 517,823 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNUG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $557,000.

