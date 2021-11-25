DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Tops $0.0551 on Top Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

