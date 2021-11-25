DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $243.47 on Thursday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.