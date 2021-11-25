Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.01 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $29.01 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00375057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,263,430,955 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

