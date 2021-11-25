Dollar General (DG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DG stock opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

