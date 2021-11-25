Domo (DOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $73.48 on Thursday. Domo has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

