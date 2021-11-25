Don-key (DON) Price Reaches $0.50

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $471,236.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.00389103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,857,636 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.