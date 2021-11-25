Dora Factory Price Hits $18.18 (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Dora Factory has a market cap of $56.58 million and approximately $38.92 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $18.18 or 0.00030846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,379 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

