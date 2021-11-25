Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.60. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 36,209 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

