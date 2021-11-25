Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DORE stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 104.49 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,174. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.50.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Joanna de Montgros bought 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,238.45 ($5,537.56).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.