Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $589.50

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 589.50 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 586.50 ($7.66), with a volume of 24678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578.50 ($7.56).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 503.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 451.40.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

