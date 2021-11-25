Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $589.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 589.50 ($7.70) and last traded at GBX 586.50 ($7.66), with a volume of 24678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578.50 ($7.56).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 503.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 451.40.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

