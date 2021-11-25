Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) vs. Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.60 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -115.54

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Income REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus target price of $47.10, suggesting a potential downside of 11.38%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82%

Summary

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

