DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00035088 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006655 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

