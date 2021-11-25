Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Cap of $12.42 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $211,470.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

