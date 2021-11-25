DuckDaoDime Market Capitalization Hits $26.55 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $332,041.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $25.59 or 0.00043306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00066581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00093053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.41 or 0.07588704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,817.98 or 0.99556501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.