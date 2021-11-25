Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTH stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $437.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duluth by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duluth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

