Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. 1,419,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,131. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

