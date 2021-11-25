Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.07

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$8.46. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 329,493 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPM shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.07.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$309,260.00. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,807,889. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.