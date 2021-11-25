DX (Group)’s (DX) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. DX has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £172.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.13.
DX (Group) Company Profile
