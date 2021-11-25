DX (Group)’s (DX) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. DX has a 1-year low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £172.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.13.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

