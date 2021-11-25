Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.15% of Dyadic International worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI).
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.