Dynamic Market Cap Reaches $8.26 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $333.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,525.33 or 0.07659663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.75 or 0.00378717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.01 or 0.01039290 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00085002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.18 or 0.00418387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.43 or 0.00489888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00267624 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

