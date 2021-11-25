Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Cap of $97,001.14

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $97,001.14 and $113,040.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.20 or 0.00387021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001439 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.98 or 0.01176895 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

