e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Tops $2.61 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $139.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.91 or 0.00388123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,895 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,633 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

