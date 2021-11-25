e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $136.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.58 or 0.00375234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,909 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,647 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

