Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.90.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.67. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $90.85 and a 1-year high of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,246 shares of company stock worth $9,763,030 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

