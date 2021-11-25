Earnbase Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,826.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $247,825.97 and approximately $15,826.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00003486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00098645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.06 or 0.07631481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,372.25 or 0.99722587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

