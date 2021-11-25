Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post sales of $165.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.60 million and the lowest is $159.90 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $153.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $615.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $713.67 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

EBC stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

