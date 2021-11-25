Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.33. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 37,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.